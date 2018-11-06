After running unopposed in his first two bids for Abita Springs mayor, Greg Lemons will need to win a runoff if he hopes to get another term.
Lemons will face current Alderman Dan Curtis in a runoff Dec. 8. Curtis took 29 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary. Lemons got 27 percent.
Falling short were challengers George Long, John Preble and Jessica Lotspeich.
This year was the first time Lemons faced any competition for the office, as he was elected unopposed in 2012 to fill the seat left by Louis Fitzmorris after he became St. Tammany Parish assessor. In 2014, he also faced no competition, winning a full term.
Under Lemons, Abita Springs has seen tremendous growth, much like the rest of St. Tammany Parish. The town has looked for ways to expand, including building more subdivisions through planned unit developments — an idea that was met with pushback from some residents.
Abita Springs has also had major issues with its water system.
Aging and broken terra cotta sewer lines have at times led to raw sewage running into the streets, but Lemons’ administration secured a $6 million low-interest loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to completely overhaul the system. The project will be the largest — and most expensive — in the town’s history.
It’s issues like those, and a sense of uncertainty about the future of the town, that led to the four challengers saying they felt Abita Springs needed a new sense of direction.
The next mayoral term starts Jan. 1.