The most hotly contested St. Tammany Parish School Board election in years finished with two incumbents, Bob Womack in District 11 and Willie Jeter in District 12, defeated and another, Peggy Seeley, forced into a runoff.
Two other incumbents, Elizabeth "Beth" Heintz and Stephen "Jack" Loup, easily bested their challengers in Tuesday's voting.
The 15-member board had 10 races in play, with only five incumbents facing no opposition — a marked contrast to 2014, when no incumbents were challenged and the only race on the ballot was for a seat that had no incumbent.
The contested races this year included four districts where long-term incumbents chose not to seek another term: Districts 1, 5, 13 and 15.
But other districts saw incumbents facing challengers — in some cases multiple challengers.
Seven of the challengers branded themselves as MEGA, an acronym for "Make Education Great Again," campaigning on a platform that criticized the current board for being too compliant with Superintendent Trey Folse and his administration. But only one of those seven, Shelta Richardson, managed to oust the incumbent, according to complete but unofficial returns.
District 1
Matthew Greene won outright in the three-person run for the Mandeville-area seat held since 1995 by Neal Hennegan, who chose not to run again. He defeated MEGA candidate Karin Lorenz Crosby and Donald Flanigan.
District 2
Longtime incumbent Heintz easily won her Covington-area seat against challenger Lynne Craven, another MEGA candidate.
District 4
Incumbent Loup soundly defeated MEGA candidate Alicia Breaux to hold onto his Folsom-area seat.
District 5
Retired teacher and former BESE candidate Lee Barrios lost to Charles Brandon Harrell, who will succeed his father, Charles Harrell, who has held the Abita Springs-area seat since 1995.
District 7
Incumbent Jeter fell to challenger Richardson, a MEGA candidate, for the Lacombe-area seat.
District 8
Incumbent Seeley was forced into a runoff with retired Pearl River High School Principal Mike Winkler for the Pearl River-area seat. James Lyle came in third.
District 9
Incumbent Sharon Lo Drucker beat MEGA candidate Meg Good Hackney, who is moving out of the district. Drucker, who is serving her first term, was in the only contested race in 2014. She won with 69 percent of the vote, despite news reports in October that she had been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting. Her trial, set for Monday of this week, was postponed.
District 11
Incumbent Womack was defeated by retired teacher Tammy Lamy. Maurice Doucette and Carlos Yingst came in third and fourth for the Slidell-area seat.
District 13
James Braud sailed to an outright win for the Slidell seat left open when incumbent Robin Mullet decided not to run. He beat Belinda Parker Brown and George Macri.
District 15
Lisa Page overcame Robert Broome and MEGA candidate Marie Wade to win the open Slidell-area seat that had been held by Mary K. Bellisario since 1995.