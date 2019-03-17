The three candidates who want to be Covington's next mayor agree that drainage, infrastructure and the best direction for the city's impoverished West 30s neighborhood are the most vital issues facing the city.
But retired businessman Mark Johnson, City Councilman Rick Smith and former Mayor Candace Watkins differ on how to address those areas, as well as business recruitment and retention.
The three Republicans are vying to succeed the term-limited Mike Cooper in the March 30 election.
Mark Johnson
Johnson said his interest in public service began long before his decision to run for political office. He was a founding board member of Leadership St. Tammany in 1993, played a role in the development of the West 30s Redemption Co. and previously was on the board of St. Tammany Drainage District No. 3 and the Parish Library Board of Control.
Johnson said he was encouraged to run for mayor previously but didn’t fully consider the idea until 2015, shortly after Cooper won a second term without opposition.
A few months later, Johnson sent notes to 1,700 different addresses in Covington, asking residents about the city’s strengths and weaknesses. He said he received a “tremendous amount of feedback” and learned the public’s priorities were very similar to his own.
“People said they wanted to maintain the quality of life in Covington, but they said we have to proactively work to preserve that and improve it,” Johnson said. “That’s the way I feel.”
Still, Johnson said residents had some concerns too, and drainage topped the list.
“In (neighborhoods) like The Savannahs, Oak Alley and Covington Point, when you get a heavy rain, the streets are impassable,” he said. “When you get a heavy, heavy rain, homes flood. That’s property and lives.”
Johnson said he independently organized meetings with experts from both the city and the parish to learn the best strategies to keep floodwater from flowing into Covington from swollen rivers nearby.
“My opponents may understand the issues, but I’ve taken things a step further to understand the solutions,” he said.
Johnson supports naming a city liaison to work directly with other governmental bodies, including the parish and state, to help address growing worries over drainage and development around the city and its effect on water flow.
He said additional priorities in his administration would include business development and retention in Covington’s historic downtown district, making needed improvements to infrastructure, and improving the quality of life for residents in the West 30s.
Rick Smith
This isn’t Smith’s first campaign for mayor — he ran in 2003, finishing third behind Watkins and Cooper.
But Smith, who’s lived in Covington for 26 years, said he’s a much different candidate now that he has eight years as a city councilman under his belt.
Like his opponents, Smith said drainage is a major issue, and he puts the blame squarely on overdevelopment in surrounding areas. That same growth around the city also is largely responsible for the area’s traffic problems, he said.
“If you don’t think that traffic has an adverse effect on business development, think again,” he said. “Unfortunately, state highways (that knife through Covington) are controlled by the state. The city can’t just go in and build a new overpass over the Bogue Falaya.
“My concern is that we’ve seen too much growth without the proper infrastructure in place."
While on the council, Smith said he opposed annexation of several large developments outside of Covington because the fiscal return on bringing the neighborhoods within the city limits wouldn’t have surpassed the cost of doing so.
Rather, he supports creating retention ponds north of the city to catch water before it flows into Covington via the Bogue Falaya, and he said the city’s Public Works Department likely needs additional equipment to keep up with the task of unclogging ditches and culverts.
The state plans to widen Collins Boulevard as part of ongoing work along U.S. 190, and Smith said additional drainage work should be done in that area while roads are under construction.
Smith is calling for stronger safety inspections of housing in the West 30s to make sure landlords are not putting tenants at risk with exposed wiring, mold and other dangerous conditions. The city should conduct thorough inspections of the properties between rentals and demand that the owners pay for necessary upgrades before allowing public utilities to offer services, he said.
He also wants to pay students to pick up trash in the West 30s each summer and to upgrade the Recreation Department to provide more supervised and healthful activities.
Smith said Covington needs a mayor with an affable personality, but also the instinct to know when it’s time for business.
“People skills,” he said. “It’s something I pride myself on.”
Candace Watkins
Unlike her two opponents, Watkins has a mayoral track record, and she proudly points to it when talking to voters.
During her eight years as mayor (2003-11), she says, the city built its Tammany Trace trailhead and museum, as well as the recreation complex off Ronald Reagan Highway; relocated City Hall; and renovated Fuhrmann Auditorium, the city pool and the police station.
“The record of results shows that I know how to get things done,” Watkins said. “It was a very prolific team of people. We got a lot done, all in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and the recession of 2008."
Watkins said the city's government “has become more of a public relations thing than a public administration thing” in the eight years since she left office because of term limits. “I want to bring that energy back, that very productive focus of getting things done,” she said.
Watkins said her later work with the Louisiana Office of Community Development gives her a unique perspective on drainage problems at home.
“When I look at the city, I know about the infrastructure issues that go on underground,” she said. “The drainage issues are obvious. Some of it is because of lack of maintenance; some of it is that our drainage designs have failed us and that we need to take a closer look at development standards. And if those 300 homes (that flooded in 2016) had elevated foundations, would they have flooded?
“We can see where the problems are, and we know there are engineers to give us the solutions. What I’m really good at is assembling the team and finding the resources and getting it done.”
Watkins said the city’s master plan hasn’t been updated since she was in office, and flooding is due in part to lack of planning. There is money in the 2019 budget for an update, but she’d take it a step further. “We need to produce a new comprehensive plan,” she said. “We need to involve the parish and the other cities here so we’re working on these things together.”
Watkins said she would reinstate the Covington Downtown Development Committee and would utilize her connections to lobby for much-needed transportation projects.
She favors the West Thirties Development Plan which was written in 2011 to attract quality, yet affordable, housing investment in the area, as well as stimulating business opportunities there. The plan was never put into action after she left City Hall, she said.
MARK JOHNSON
AGE: 60
LOCATION: Born in Baton Rouge, moved to Covington as a child
EDUCATION: Graduated from St. Paul’s School; studied prepharmacy at LSU; bachelor's degree in pharmacy from Xavier University
CAREER: Retired pharmacist and businessman. Owned Four Star Homes, a residential building company, and Excel Home Health, a home health care company
POLITICAL: Republican. First run for political office
ONLINE: markjohnsonmayor.com; Facebook, Mark Johnson Mayor for Covington
RICK SMITH
AGE: 62
LOCATION: Born in New Orleans, lived in Covington for 26 years
EDUCATION: Graduated from Rummel High School; studied business and marketing at Nicholls State University and University of New Orleans
CAREER: Insurance and financial adviser
POLITICAL: Republican. Elected as District E councilman in 2011 and 2015; ran for mayor in 2003
ONLINE: facebook.com/smithforcovington.
CANDACE WATKINS
AGE: 62
LOCATION: Born in Shreveport; lived in Covington for 25 years
EDUCATION: Graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock, Ark; attended LSU for three years; received bachelor’s degree with a merchandising focus from University of New Orleans
CAREER: Resigned as disaster recovery specialist with Louisiana Office of Community Development to run for mayor; director of community development in St. Bernard Parish (2012-13); and executive director of Covington Downtown Development Committee (1997-2001)
POLITICAL: Republican. Mayor of Covington, 2003-11
ONLINE: candacewatkinsformayor.com