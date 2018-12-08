In the battle for the three remaining seats on the Harahan City Council, attorney Jason Asbill, retired executive Tommy Budde and current Councilwoman Carrie Wheeler were the top three vote-getters Saturday and were elected.

Former Councilman Eric Chatelain and incumbent Craig Johnston won the other two seats on the five-member council by getting more than 10 percent of the vote in the Nov. 6 primary.

The new council will have three new members, and with a new mayor, perhaps the city's famously tempestuous politics will settle down for a while.

The field for the runoff was originally six candidates, but incumbent Councilwoman Susan Benton, an ally of ousted Mayor Tina Miceli, withdrew last month.

The city will have a new mayor in Tim Baudier, who has been a councilman since 2008. Baudier defeated Miceli 52 percent to 48 percent in November.