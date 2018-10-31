Voters in the Mandeville area will decide Tuesday whether to give early approval to renewing two fire protection millages and a new $75 parcel fee aimed in large part at dealing with booming growth that fire officials say is slowing emergency response times.
Abita Springs also is seeking early renewal of a 3-mill tax for lighting and recreation in the town.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 4, which serves nearly 60,000 residents in the Mandeville area, is asking for a 20-year renewal of two property taxes: a 25-mill tax and a 1-mill tax, which together bring in nearly $14 million and are the sole sources of revenue for emergency response in the district.
The fire district now has four fire stations and 119 employees. Chief Kenneth Moore said he undertook a risk assessment when he became chief in 2016 to evaluate the district's capabilities, and concerns about response times emerged from that review.
The area has had significant population growth but has not added a fire station in 30 years, he said. The district is putting the parcel fee on the ballot to pay for two additional stations.
"This should have been done 10 years ago," Moore said.
The district's population has increased by 15,000, and the number of calls for service has increased by 70 percent. More people also mean more traffic, slowing responses by emergency vehicles.
The fire district is having difficulty meeting the minimum emergency response time of five minutes and 20 seconds, especially in high-density areas, and fire officials are especially concerned about the traffic on La. 22 from Beau Chene to the Tchefuncte River and in the U.S. 190 area north of Lakeview Hospital.
But Moore said the problems don't affect only residents in those areas because, when an emergency occurs, resources have to be pulled from other stations that are farther away, leaving those areas unprotected.
The $75 parcel fee, if adopted, will generate $1.5 million a year to be used for new stations.
The millages up for renewal do not expire until 2020, but Moore said the district is seeking their early renewal because it will need to issue $6 million in bonds to build and equip the two new stations and will rely in part on the millages to pay off those bonds.
In Abita Springs, the 3-mill tax generates a total of about $60,000 annually, Mayor Greg Lemons said. Part of the tax — 1 mill — is for lighting. It doesn't completely meet the cost of keeping the lights on in town, however, as the total bill for lighting runs about $38,000 per year, almost twice what the tax provides.
Lemons said the town is in the process of replacing lights with more energy-efficient LED lights that are cheaper over time.
The other 2 mills pay for recreation, but Lemons said the $40,000 they generate a year will be used for repair and maintenance and not for any capital projects.