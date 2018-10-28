Four years ago, David McQueen, then a longtime member of the Pearl River Board of Aldermen, denied Mayor James Lavigne a seventh term, defeating the colorful incumbent, who was under indictment, in a runoff.
This time around, McQueen is the sitting mayor of the eastern St. Tammany Parish town of about 2,600 people and is himself facing a challenge from a member of the Board of Aldermen, Lora Cutrer, who is serving her first term.
This election cycle has lacked the bombast of the previous two, when Lavigne tried to get his opponents ousted from the race, and the two candidates have mainly stuck to stressing their qualifications. But Board of Aldermen meetings have been contentious at times. McQueen says there has been too much fighting, and Cutrer says more unity is needed among town officials.
Lavigne, who pleaded guilty to five counts in 2015, died in March. The Board of Aldermen voted that same month to restore his name to a park, after having earlier removed it to comply with a state law — ignored in the past — prohibiting the naming of public facilities after a living person.
But Lavigne's influence has not vanished, and the new mayor inherited a town government that had been run Lavigne's way for decades.
"I took over a mess," McQueen said of the Mayor's Office. "It was mind-boggling, but I got it straightened out. We did it; even with the arguing and disagreement, we got a lot accomplished."
He described records scattered everywhere, a lack of policies and procedures and the fact that his clerks kept quitting.
Five months into his term, a clerk in the town's Utility Department was arrested and accused of stealing thousands of dollars in payments.
And Pearl River continues to draw criticism from the state Legislative Auditor's Office, which issued a report in July that said officials were still not properly documenting credit card purchases or tracking mileage for travel expenses incurred by the mayor and others.
McQueen paid the town back about $400 based on that report, which showed that he had used a town vehicle to attend a convention but was also reimbursed for mileage.
Despite those obstacles, McQueen said he has made progress during his first term, securing the financing for a new sewage treatment plant that is under construction. The existing plant has been in operation since 1987 and has never been taken offline for 100 percent maintenance.
"I'm afraid it could go out at any time," he said, adding that as soon as the new plant is in place, the old one will be given a complete overhaul. The end result will be a doubling of capacity.
He said his administration also has accomplished a lot in cleaning out drainage canals, and Pearl River has won cleanest-city awards for two years running.
If re-elected, McQueen said, his goals will include getting the new sewage plant in operation and repairing lift stations. The entire system has been smoke-tested, he said, so the problems have been identified.
He also wants to increase recreational facilities, especially for older children and teenagers, with ballfields and possibly a gym. "I didn't get that accomplished in four years," he said. "There was lots to clean up, and a lot to do. It took most of the four."
Cutrer said she has loved being an alderwoman and had no intention of giving up the job. But, she said, division from within has been a problem for the town.
"I want to try to get us together," she said, adding that McQueen has been unwilling to meet with her since June, when she disagreed over the banning of Police Chief JJ Jennings from the town's Swamp Fest. Owners of the property where the festival was held did not want Jennings there, igniting a controversy.
"I didn't decide to (run for) mayor until that started happening," she said. "I saw no opposition; no one was going to run against (McQueen), and I didn't feel he should go in unopposed."
Cutrer touts her record as a leader in civic affairs, serving on PTA boards and as a children's pastor. She put together a Night Out Against Crime in 2002 that has become a townwide event and created Polishing the Pearl, a clean-up program that connects businesses and schools.
Her goals, if elected, would be to put an end to what she called bickering and chaos at Board of Aldermen meetings and increase transparency.
She said many residents didn't know that the town was poised to begin using water meters to determine monthly charges, something that the administration wanted to implement by December. Cutrer said she thought more public input was needed before putting in place a change that's likely to increase bills.
Pearl River also has a lot of infrastructure needs, she said: "There's a drainage issue in our town. We need to go in and do a complete engineering study. We don't have a plan. When something breaks, we fix it."
The town's last economic development plan was put together in 1979, she said, and needs to be updated.
"I'm all about Pearl River. I don't want to change into a mini-Slidell," she said. "We went backwards the last four years. We've been stagnant."