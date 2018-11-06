Three incumbents have been pushed to Dec. 8 runoffs in Jefferson Parish School Board races, while in others, business-backed candidates cruised to easy victories Tuesday.
The three incumbents — Ricky Johnson, Tiffany Kuhn and Cedric Floyd — were unable to garner more than 50 percent of the vote in Districts 2, 3 and 5 respectively.
In District 2, Johnson earned 43 percent of the vote and will face Navy veteran Eddie Boudreaux on Dec. 8 for that seat. Boudreaux took 23 percent of the vote, edging out April Williams, who was making her second bid for the seat.
In District 3, Kuhn, who had the endorsements of both the long-antagonistic Jefferson Federation of Teachers and Jefferson Chamber, will face Mark Terrebonne in a runoff. Terrebonne led 20-year-old Stefan Suazo, a Tulane student, for second place by just eight votes out of nearly 14,000 cast, the results show.
In District 5, incumbent Floyd, who has been a controversial figure on the board for years, will take on public school teacher Simeon Dickerson in the runoff. Floyd received 43 percent of the vote to Dickerson's 37 percent.
In two other races, business-backed candidates easily downed their union-backed opponents. In District 4, Clay Moise won 55 percent of the vote to defeat Glenn Mayeaux in the contest to replace Melinda Bourgeois, who chose not to run again. In District 8, Chad Nugent easily beat incumbent Marion "Coach" Bonura, garnering 62 percent of the vote in a district Bonura won four years ago.
The two other races on the ballot saw incumbents beat back challengers: Gretna's Mark Morgan took 53 percent of the vote to overcome longtime educator Gerard LeBlanc, and Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge beat longtime principal Colleen Winkler for the Kenner-based District 9 seat.
In past years, the Jefferson School Board races have pitted business interests against union-backed candidates as each side sought control of the state's largest school system. But this year, that dynamic was muted in some races, with the two sides even endorsing the same candidates in two cases.
The victories by business-friendly candidates Tuesday can partially be attributed to their pledge to back new Superintendent Cade Brumley, who has maintained a high public visibility since taking office in March.
Those candidates, including Denapolis-Bosarge, Nugent and Moise, all promised to support Brumley's efforts, while Mayeaux and Bonura took a more skeptical view.