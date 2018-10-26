Four candidates will be seeking a spot on the three-person Folsom Board of Aldermen when voters go to the polls Nov. 6.
Incumbents Jill Mathies and George Garrett are on the ballot, as are Shawn Dillon and DeAnna Mingo, who are making their first runs for political office.
All the candidates run in the same field. The top three vote-getters will be elected.
Mathies is seeking her third term. Garrett previously served as an alderman and was appointed to fill a vacancy when Lance Willie was named the village’s mayor following the resignation of Bettye Boggs.
Alderwoman Paulette Lee is not seeking re-election.
Shawn Dillon
Dillon, 40, a Republican, worked in the village’s maintenance department for two years following his graduation from Covington High School.
He said one of the chief complaints he hears from residents is that the village's infrastructure needs attention, specifically roads, ditches and water meters. As a 20-year employee of the St. Tammany Parish school system's Maintenance Department, Dillon said he has the background to get those jobs done efficiently.
“I’ve been in maintenance my whole life,” he said. “You have to pay attention to small things before they become big things. And you have to have the supplies to do the job the best you can. ... You can’t fix all the roads at once, but you have to start somewhere.”
Dillon said his knowledge of the village and his relationships with its people will benefit him, as well: “If I’m elected, the entire village will be my focus, not just one little area. We have to think of Folsom as one place."
George Garrett
Garrett, 59, was appointed by Lee and Mathies last November to finish Willie’s term on the board of aldermen following his ascension to the mayor’s job.
Garrett, a Democrat, works as a supervisor at the Tulane National Primate Research Center near Covington. He was elected an alderman in 2002 and again in 2006, though the entire board was recalled from office in a 2007 special election.
Garrett said governmental affairs have run smoothly in Folsom since Willie became mayor late last year. He said the aldermen and the mayor are working together on repairing streets and keeping water and sewer services effective and affordable.
Like the mayor, Garrett is hopeful the recent hiring of a part-time grant writer will help find additional financing for infrastructure improvements.
“We’re all on the same page, and all of us are interested in moving Folsom forward,” Garrett said.
Jill Mathies
Mathies is the longest-serving member of the board, having been elected in 2010 and again in 2014. She said that experience is valuable, even as she looks at new ways to advance village causes.
Like her counterparts, Mathies said streets, water and sewer projects are priorities for Folsom. She’s also advocating for more community events, which she said bring a sense of place and camaraderie to residents.
“People want a small and simple village, but we want to provide people with things to do here, too,” said Mathies, 49. “Community events get people out to meet one another and talk with one another.”
Mathies, a Republican, said she’s pleased with the current trend in Folsom government and is glad to move forward with positive improvements in the village.
“I think all of St. Tammany is fully aware of all the discontent we’ve had here in the past couple years,” she said. “I’m very hopeful with this board, that whatever happens, we will work well together and handle the business of the village respectfully. It’s been a remarkable turnaround" this past year.
DeAnna Mingo
Mingo, 35, is chairwoman of the Folsom Planning and Zoning Commission, a position she said gives her a good idea of whatever growth has been taking place in and around Folsom.
“I know about the sewers and the roads,” she said. “The ball has started rolling in the right direction already on those things. I want to continue to help do those types of things to move our community forward.”
Mingo mentioned 40 acres in the village recently rezoned for residential use and said she wants to balance such growth with things that help maintain Folsom’s small-town charm. She said, however, that she does not have a specific platform and would make decisions based upon “what’s best for Folsom.”
“When I make a decision on anything, it’s a matter of the heart,” said Mingo, who is not a member of a political party. “I don’t see Democrat or Republican. I try to do what’s right by the people of the village.
“I love Folsom, and I want what’s best for all of us.”