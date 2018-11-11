New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett lost his own council district in last week’s election for clerk of Orleans Parish Civil District Court, political analyst Ed Chervenak of the University of New Orleans found in breaking down the vote.

Chervenak said the winner, Chelsey Richard Napoleon, took 45 percent of the vote in predominantly white precincts and 60 percent in mostly black precincts. That helped her win every council district except District A, which includes Lakeview and much of Uptown.

Both of the candidates are black.

Napoleon took 51 percent of the vote in Brossett’s own Gentilly-based District D — even though he carried it with more than 80 percent of the vote in his last council race.

Meanwhile, Chervenak’s analysis could have implications for the Dec. 8 runoff race for a judgeship on Civil District Court.

Omar Mason took 44 percent of the primary vote, well ahead of runner-up Marie Williams’ 27 percent. Both secured spots in the runoff over Richard Perque and Kenneth Plaisance.

Mason won 55 percent of the vote in mostly black precincts and 26 percent in white neighborhoods. Williams, who is also black, secured only 30 percent of the vote in black neighborhoods and 21 percent in white precincts, Chervenak said.