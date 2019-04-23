Nick Tranchina, who is running for St. Tammany Parish sheriff, has lodged a complaint with the state Ethics Board alleging that his opponent, Sheriff Randy Smith, used public resources to produce videos that he's using in his re-election campaign.
The complaint, which Tranchina made public in a news release Tuesday, accuses Smith of multiple violations stemming from a four-part video series about the crisis intervention team that Smith formed during his first term in office.
"The videos were created and produced by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Division with the use of public funds and by public employees," the complaint says.
Tranchina said that Smith announced his re-election bid on Feb. 11 and that same day a video on the crisis intervention team was posted on the Facebook page for Smith's campaign.
The four-part series was uploaded to the Sheriff's Office YouTube page from Feb. 5 to Feb. 28, the complaint says. "All four of the videos have now been posted on the 'Re-Elect Smith Sheriff 2019' Facebook page," the complaint says, and two of them have been posted on the campaign's website.
Smith made a campaign promise to create a crisis intervention team when he ran for office in 2015, Tranchina said.
"The program, still in its infancy and with negligible results, somehow warranted a four-part series of videos unlike anything produced by the sheriff's department during Smith's tenure," the complaint says.
Based on the timing and appearances by other public officials endorsing the program, "these videos give every appearance of being produced for Smith's personal campaign use," the complaint says, calling it a "clear violation" of the code of governmental ethics.
"Elected officials cannot use whatever the government provides them for political purposes," it says.
Smith's campaign fired back with a statement calling the complaint a "baseless grievance by a fledgling candidate who is hoping to gain media attention since he doesn't have the resources to deliver his message appropriately."
Smith said the videos are educational and promote the Sheriff's Office's attempt to deal with the parish's behavioral health crisis.
"Furthermore, every citizen has the right to repost our videos. For the safety of our community, we want our videos and postings to receive as much exposure as is possible," Smith said.
"It is shameful for any candidate, much less a former lawman, to manipulate state rules to force a state agency to review such a thinly veiled, desperate complaint that amounts to nothing more than a desperate political scheme.”
Tranchina's complaint pointed to prohibitions against putting state resources to private use, which he said have been interpreted to include employees' time, and against using public money for political activity. He also pointed to distinctions drawn in the law between public information and lobbying.
Tranchina, who retired from the Sheriff's Office in 2014, spent most of his 17-year law enforcement career with that agency. A third candidate, former Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz, is also seeking the office.
The two challengers announced last fall, a little more than a year before the Oct. 12 election.
Smith made his official announcement in February at a kickoff party where he talked about the parish's falling crime rate and the creation of the crisis intervention team as key accomplishments of his first term in office.