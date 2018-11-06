Omar Mason gained a plurality of the vote in a four-way race Tuesday for an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judgeship, but it was not enough to avoid a runoff.
The 44-year-old Mason won 42 percent in the race to serve in the Division E seat on the bench until December 2020. That spot came open with Judge Clare Jupiter's death in May.
Yet local attorney Marie Williams also earned herself a place in the runoff that will happen next month. She took 27 percent of the vote.
Mason ran last year for another Civil District Court judgeship but lost to Nicole Sheppard.
This time around he touted his experience as an attorney representing both plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases, his volunteer work and his leadership role in Alpha Phi Alpha, an African-American fraternity.
With the endorsement of the Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee and a plurality of votes in the New Orleans Bar Association poll, Mason emerged as the establishment candidate of sorts in the race.
In an interview last month, Mason said he saw the election as a "two-person race" between him and Richard Perque, the 40-year-old grandson of Risley “Pappy” Triche, a longtime member of the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Both candidates brought in significant donations from corporate law firms.
However, Williams, a perennial candidate making her seventh bid for public office, loaned her campaign at least $60,000 of her own money. She plastered the city with billboards and yard signs painting her as a independent fighter against entrenched interests. And she was able to narrowly beat Perque, who finished with 24 percent of the vote.
The other candidate in the race was Kenneth Plaisance, a solo practitioner. He got 7 percent of the vote.