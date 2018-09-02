The National Hurricane Center expects southeast Louisiana -- including the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas -- to feel direct impacts this week from Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 -- eventually Tropical Storm Gordon.
Heavy rain, high winds and impacts on area rivers and lakes are expected.
RAINFALL
The forecast is likely to change by Monday and Tuesday, but current projections show 5-7 inches of rain will fall in south Louisiana this week, according to the National Weather Service's weather prediction center.
WINDS
The National Hurricane Center projects tropical storm-force winds of up to 60 mph will be possible in south Louisiana beginning Tuesday morning.
WATCHING AREA RIVERS
The NWS provides updates on river levels here.
Can't see video below? Click here.
FORECAST TRACK
The 4 p.m. Sunday track projects a tropical storm, which would be named Gordon, will make landfall sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the mouth of the Mississippi River.
MORE UPDATES
The NHC will issue full advisories on PTC 7 every six hours (4 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m., 10 p.m.) and intermediate advisories in between (7 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m., 1 a.m.)