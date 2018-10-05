An area of low pressure near Honduras has been increased to an 80 percent chance of forming into a tropical system in the next five days as it moves into the central Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center advised Friday evening.
Conditions are expected to become more favorable for development in the coming days, with a tropical depression likely to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico as early as this weekend.
The chance of formation through 48 hours has been upped to 50 percent, the NHC said.
"Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, this disturbance will continue to bring torrential rains primarily to portions of Central America, and these rains should then spread over western Cuba and the Yucatan peninsula during the next few days," forecasters said.
The next named tropical storm would be Michael.
More details to come.