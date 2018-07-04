A portion of Magazine Street will be shut down for several weeks as work is down to repair damaged water lines and a dip in the roadway.
The intersection of Magazine Street and Nashville Avenue will be closed beginning on Monday, July 9. It is expected to be closed for up to three weeks as work is done.
Once the drainage lines are repaired, the area will be repaved to fix a dip in the roadway, the release said.
Traffic on Nashville Avenue will be rerouted to Jefferson Avenue between Tchoupitoulas Street and St. Charles Avenue, the release said. Traffic on Magazine Street will be re-routed to State Street between Tchoupitoulas Street and St. Charles Avenue.
Hard Rock Construction LLC has been hired by the city to complete the work.