The author of a controversial Atlantic article that criticized a new "world-class" airport terminal due to climate change responded to criticism on his blog.

Christopher Schaberg, a Loyola English professor who authored a book titled "The End of Airports," said on his blog that he initially wrote the story to better understand the airport's demands but that the story then evolved.

And despite the criticism of the article, he doesn't think spending $1 billion is a bad idea.

"I think it was a good idea that we didn't spend $5 billion or $10 billion on a big showy architectural spectacle—even if it might have looked cooler," Schaberg explained in his blog. "One of the points of my piece is that maybe a world-class airport for today should be modest—and as much as $1 billion sounds like (and is) a lot of money, it's also not nearly as much as it could be for a new airport."

Schaberg also says in his blog that climate change doesn't set New Orleans apart from other cities and provides some advice to leaders of the construction.

The original story for The Atlantic can be found here and Schaberg's full blog response can be found here.

