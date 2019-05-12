Multiple bands of severe weather inundated the New Orleans area beginning late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Forecasters warned of "torrential rainfall" associated with the storms, which prompted multiple weather alerts for Orleans, Jefferson and surrounding parishes, including two flash flood warnings and a severe thunderstorm warning.

Both Orleans and Jefferson officials said pumps were working at capacity with no major outages to report.

An initial flood warning went into effect about 10:47 p.m. and expired about 2:45 a.m. as the initial round of thunderstorms hit. About 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour hit the area during that period, forecasters said.

A severe thunderstorm warning was later issued about 2:10 a.m. and was set to expire at 5:15 a.m., though heavy storms with near-constant lightning continued to swamp the area as late as 6 a.m. A second flash flood warning for Orleans and Jefferson parishes was put into effect about 5:30 a.m. and was set to expire about 8:30 a.m. as storms dropping up to 2 inches of rain per hour continued to impact that areas.

As much as 4 inches of rain was expected to hit the New Orleans area Sunday morning and into the afternoon, forecasters predicted about 4 a.m. The weather was not expected to impact the area by Monday.

WWL-TV reported that Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport and downtown New Orleans each saw more than three inches of rain in about an hour.

Dozens of incidents of street flooding had been reported as of 6 a.m., according to the city's streetwise app, with the largest portion scattered across the Lower Garden District, Central Business District and Central City.

As many as 14 streets across the city were reported as closed, officials said. See list below (via WWL-TV).

N. Carrollton at I-10

CIty Park Ave. at I-10

Canal Blvd. at Pontalba St.

Marconi Dr. at I-610

St. Bernard Ave at Florida Ave.

Paris Ave. at I-610

Gentilly at I-610

Broad St. at Florida Ave

Franklin Ave at I-10

Gentilly at Chef Menteur

Press Dr. at Leon C. SImon

Dowman at Lakeshore

Gen. DeGaulle at Woodland

Gen. DeGaulle at WestBank Expressway

Images of street flooding began cropping us across social media Sunday morning as rain continued to pound the area. New Orleans announced about 6 a.m. that parking restrictions had been lifted, allowing for residents to move vehicles onto neutral ground and sidewalks until further notice.