The grounding of a cargo ship near the mouth of the Mississippi River has blocked dozens of ships trying to travel in or out of the waterway, Coast Guard officials said Friday.
The agency said the deep-draft vessel Anglo Alexandria grounded in the Mississippi River at mile marker 3.5 about 8:30 a.m. Friday, closing the river near Pilottown.
A tug is on-scene attempting to move the 837-foot vessel, but for now large ships are blocked from transit. The Coast Guard said dense fog over the past few days has contributed to a larger than usual backlog of 50 vessels trying to enter or leave the river.
The Coast guard has not received any reports of injuries or pollution. The agency is investigating the cause of the vessel’s grounding.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Lora Ratliff said she could not speculate on how long moving the Anglo Alexandria would take.
The area where the vessel was grounded is subject to deep dredging, she said.
The United Kingdom-flagged Anglo Alexandria was built in China in 2011, according to the website MarineTraffic.com. The vessel is bound for the Suez Canal.