A downed power line causes a small fire at the intersection of N. Carrollton avenue and Toulouse street in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Heavy thunderstorms rolled through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon, dropping several inches of rain and causing several reports of street flooding. 

A flash flood warning was issued about 1 p.m. and was lifted at 2:30. The storms resulted in a downed power line at the intersection of N. Carrollton Avenue and Toulouse Street that caused a small fire.

About 1,400 customers are without power in the Mid-City area. 

The fire also caused delays along RTA bus and streetcar routes. Several power outages were also reported throughout the area, affecting stop lights. 

Restrictions on parking on neutral grounds are being lifted so residents can move their vehicles to higher ground during the heavy storms moving through the area.

