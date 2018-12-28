The St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center is actively responding to heavy flooding and at least 18 homes have flooded, according to WWLTV.
Residents are advised against driving down streets with high water and to limit wastewater usage until further notice.
Flooding can be reported to the EOC at (985) 783-5050.
WWL reports that areas in St. Charles have recorded between 7.4 to 8 inches of rain. The areas with the most damage are near Destrehan, Norco and Montz.
St. Charles road closures as of 7:08 a.m. Friday:
- Evangeline Road, Montz
Any questions may be directed to the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center at (985) 783-5050 24 hours a day.
