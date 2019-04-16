The New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas are under an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday, an increase from a slight risk forecast earlier Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS' Storm Prediction Center forecasts the potential for severe weather on a scale from 1-5 (five meaning high and one meaning marginal). Enhanced is third on the scale; slight is two.
According to the NWS, an enhanced risk of severe weather carries a 10-15 percent chance of tornadoes and a 30-45 percent chance of damaging winds and hail.
The exact time frame for the severe threat Thursday is still unclear.
Last weekend an enhanced risk was forecast for the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.
BE SAFE
Some of the severe weather might unfold at night when you're sleeping. Click here to learn how you can receive weather alerts in case of an emergency.
Click here for information from the NWS on where to find the safe place in your house in case of a tornado warning.