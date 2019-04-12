The stretch of Interstate 10 East on the Bonnet Carre Spillway has reopened to traffic as of 9:05 a.m. after an early morning crash involving an 18-wheeler caused frozen fish to be scattered across the roadway.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m.

Traffic delays are expected into New Orleans, especially on Airline Highway, which was the alternate route suggested by officials.

WWL-TV reported one person in the crash was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

More details to come.

