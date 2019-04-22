After an accident Monday evening, the Causeway Bridge is now reopened.

The bridge shut down in both directions around 6 p.m., according to a tweet from the Causeway Police.

A multi-vehicle crash caused one vehicle to catch fire, General Manager of the Bridge Authority Carlton Dufrechou said.

A utility vehicle from a private company was having trouble and breaking down around 5:45 p.m. in the middle of the southbound bridge, Dufrechou said. A woman driving a Honda CR-V rear-ended the utility vehicle, causing the CR-V to catch fire.

A nurse who passed by the crash stopped and helped the woman out of the burning vehicle, Dufrechou said. That driver suffered a knee injury. The two men in the utility vehicle suffered injuries from the rear-end impact.

All three people were transported to local hospital. An accident investigation is ongoing.

A video circulating on Twitter shows a dark colored vehicle engulfed in flames and smoking on the Causeway.

This report will be updated.

