An unusual weather phenomenon called a wake low brought high winds and power outages to the New Orleans region early Thursday, leaving a section of central Kenner without power all day.
The wind, which kicked up in the early hours of the morning, was followed by rain that was heavy at times. Heavier rain was expected into Thursday evening, with a flash-flood advisory in effect into the evening.
Rainy weather is forecast for the region through New Year’s Day, which is Tuesday. Forecaster Bob Wagner of the National Weather Service in Slidell said that Wednesday is the first day when dry skies can be expected.
The powerful winds from early Thursday's wake low reached 50 mph in places, and the damage was most spectacular in Kenner.
A viral video shot by resident Giovanni Bommarito, at Williams Boulevard and 32nd Street, showing a cascading series of explosions over several minutes. Entergy Louisiana officials later said they were still assessing precisely what occurred, but that the event was what is known as an "arc flash."
More than 10,000 customers in Kenner lost power Thursday morning, and downed lines forced officials to close the exit ramp from Interstate 10 onto Williams Boulevard during the morning rush hour.
Crews were still making repairs in the area into the evening. At 6 p.m., the number of customers without power was down to about 200, and all were expected to have their service restored by 9 p.m., according to Lee Sabatini, a spokeswoman for Entergy Louisiana.
There was less damage and fewer outages in the city. New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said that a tree fell on a car Uptown overnight. No one was injured in that incident, he said, and there have not been any additional reports of wind damage or significant flooding.
The high winds also took down trees and utility poles in St. Tammany Parish, resulting in scattered power outages there. A spokeswoman for Cleco said that 788 customers had lost power at one point.
Wagner, of the National Weather Service, said that wake lows or wake depressions are rare, but they usually follow lines of thunderstorms or squalls. The high wind is caused by a rapid change in pressure. The wake low that arrived Thursday was unusual partly because it was not preceded by thunderstorms, Wagner said.
In addition to creating havoc in Kenner, the storm also knocked out power to Trader Joe’s Metairie store for most of Thursday, prompting company officials to donate roughly 10,000 pounds of perishable food to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Officials with the food bank, which helps feed the hungry in the New Orleans area, said they were able to haul in frozen items plus foods that need refrigeration, like milk and cheese.
“It was great. They called us right away,” said spokesman Jay Vise, who added that Trader Joe’s has often donated to the food bank in situations other than emergencies.
“That type of highly nutritious and perishable food is often difficult to procure,” said Melanie McGuire, the food bank’s chief impact officer. “Any time we’re able to rescue that sort of food, particularly at a time when people are really stretching their budget, it’s really helpful.”
Wagner said forecasters don’t foresee any more high winds in coming days — “certainly not the extremes we saw today,” he said — but the wet weather will likely continue. Rain chances for Friday in New Orleans are 50 or 60 percent, he said, and another low-pressure system is set to arrive Saturday, bringing similar rain chances.
Late Sunday and early Monday, the metro area will likely see “another substantial rainfall,” Wagner said. The next patch of sunny skies won’t arrive until Wednesday at the soonest, and possibly Thursday, he said.
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this story.