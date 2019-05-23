Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center. They are now maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.

Lists of names are recycled every six years, unless a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity.

Federal meteorologists are predicting an average 2019 hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through November.

They expect nine to 15 named storms with four to eight of them reaching hurricane strength.

You can view the list of 2019 hurricane names below: