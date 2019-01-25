The coldest blast of air so far this winter is headed for south Louisiana next week, bringing with it a snowflake-sized chance of wintry precipitation.
"A front will move through the region on Tuesday," the National Weather Service said Friday afternoon. "Guidance (suggests) that there could be some moisture available as the front comes through and with cold air rushing in behind it for a changeover to wintry precipitation as the front exits the area."
Forecasters note though that the computer models are "hard pressed to suggest wintry (precipitation) this far south," so the mention of sleet or snow isn't included in the NWS' official forecast -- for now.
There's about a 60 chance of rain Monday night and into Tuesday morning before the cold front rushes in.