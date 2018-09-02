A tropical depression is expected to form in the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday or Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center advised Sunday in a morning update, creating the possibility of heavy rain, higher-than-normal tides and hazardous boating conditions for Louisiana.
This tropical wave is located over the the southeastern and central Bahamas and adjacent Atlantic waters and is forecast to move west-northwestward across the remainder of the Bahamas, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys during the next day or so, according to the NHC.
Once it moves into the Gulf, conditions for development are expected to be favorable. There's a 50 percent change of tropical formation in the next two days, the NHC predicts, and an 80 percent chance of formation through five days.
The NHC isn't issuing formal updates, such a forecast track, on the system and didn't say when it expects it might send reconnaissance aircraft to further inspect the wave. In its Sunday morning update, the NHC spotlights an area as far east as the Texas-Louisiana border and as far west as the Florida peninsula that could feel impacts.
"Tuesday night into Wednesday guidance still points to a tropical system moving into the Gulf and making a beeline to our forecast area," the local National Weather Service office said Sunday morning. "... Right now we are thinking 3 to 5 inches of rain with some higher amounts with this system. The exact amounts and placement of the heaviest rain depends upon the ultimate track and structure of the system ... Flash flood watches may be (need) to be issued at some point over the next 24 to 36 hours."
The NWS office in Slidell said the system might not be strong but "one that could develop on our doorstep."
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted Sunday morning that residents should begin preparations: Clear leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins; review plans, gather supplies and stay informed.