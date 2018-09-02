The likelihood of Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 becoming a tropical storm over the next 48 hours increased Sunday evening as it continued to move toward the north-central Gulf coast Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service said conditions for development of PTC 7 are high with an 80 percent chance of formation through 48 hours. Formation chance through five days is also high at 80 percent. The storm is moving west-northwest at nearly 15 mph with maximum sustained winds near 30 mph.

The forecast track takes PTC 7 over the Floriday Keys or the southern portion of the Florida peninsula Monday, and it will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday evening.

PTC 7 is most likely to wash ashore in southeast Louisiana as a tropical storm, which may be named Gordon, with potential winds up to 60 mph around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

"Tuesday night into Wednesday guidance still points to a tropical system moving into the Gulf and making a beeline to our forecast area," the local National Weather Service office said Sunday morning. "… Right now we are thinking 3 to 5 inches of rain with some higher amounts with this system. The exact amounts and placement of the heaviest rain depends upon the ultimate track and structure of the system ... Flash flood watches may be (need) to be issued at some point over the next 24 to 36 hours."

PTC 7 formed between Cuba and the Bahamas Sunday afternoon, prompting the issue of a tropical storm watch for areas between Morgan City and the Alabama-Florida border.

That watch includes the lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas, the New Orleans area and the Baton Rouge area. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

In its 10 p.m. update, the NWS issued a storm surge watch for the north-central Gulf coast from the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

Potential tropical cyclone is a relatively new term from the NHC that's used to classify a system before it forms into a tropical depression or tropical storm. By officially calling the system a potential tropical cyclone the NHC is allowed to issue regular forecast advisories and watches and warnings.

