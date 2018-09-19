A cold front headed through Louisiana at the end of next week won't offer much in the way of relief from the heat, but it could have a different perk.
The summer's oppressive humidity could finally break, said WWL-TV meteorologist Dave Nussbaum.
"We will not really cool down much, but we will see a nice break in the humidity," Nussbaum said. "A cold front at the end of September is normal, so we should start to see more of them coming through as we head into October."
WWL's 10-day forecast shows high temperatures of 88 or higher through Wednesday, Sept. 26. those temperatures are expected to be as high as 96 today.
Right now, it look like a "cold" front will move through NEXT Friday. This will not cool us down too much, but it will lower the humidity for NEXT weekend! I'll take it over this record heat! Cross your fingers that is gets here! #lawx @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/gxXQcTlwqD— Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) September 19, 2018
A stronger-than-usual September heat wave has unfolded in south Louisiana with highs soaring into the 90s and breaking records.
On Monday, New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport set a record high of 98. The previous record was 95 set in 1995. Baton Rouge hit 96, falling two degrees short of the record set in 1927.
Another record could fall Tuesday in New Orleans as the forecast high and the record high for Sept. 18 are both 94 degrees. Baton Rouge will likely fall a few degrees short of its record of 98.