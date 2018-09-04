All watches and warnings related to Tropical Storm Gordon for southeast Louisiana have been discontinued as the system makes landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Service said.

Impacts in Baton Rouge area for Gordon? Not much thanks to storm's path shifting east The Baton Rouge area is set to largely escape impacts from Tropical Storm Gordon, which is set to make landfall along the Mississippi coast so…

+13 Impacts in New Orleans from TS Gordon? Slidell, eastern St. Tammany at greatest risk Tropical Storm Gordon was expected to hit the Mississippi coast as a Category 1 hurricane overnight Tuesday, largely skirting the New Orleans …

Gordon is about 30 miles east-southeast of Biloxi and 35 miles south-southwest of Mobile moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the NHC said in its 10 p.m. update. Gordon, a relatively compact system with most of its "convective banding" east of the center of circulation, was expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, but did not.

Watches and warnings west of the mouth of the Pearl River and a storm surge warning for west of Biloxi have been discontinued.

On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move inland across the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northwest and north is forecast to occur on Friday.

The storm is expected to rapidly weaken once it moves inland and then move towards the northwest.

Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, northeastern Louisiana, and southern Arkansas, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches

through late Thursday. This rainfall will cause flash flooding across portions of these areas.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Baton Rouge-area schools planning to stay open Wednesday despite Gordon Public schools throughout the capital region announced Tuesday they plan to stay open Wednesday despite threat posed by Tropical Storm Gordon.

List: Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany schools to close Wednesday for Gordon As Tropical Storm Gordon churns in the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward the northern Gulf Coast, several New Orleans-area schools have announce…