ts gordon satellite Tuesday night
Buy Now

Tropical Storm Gordon seen Tuesday night as it makes landfall at the Alabama-Mississippi border.

 Photo via NOAA

All watches and warnings related to Tropical Storm Gordon for southeast Louisiana have been discontinued as the system makes landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Service said.

Gordon is about 30 miles east-southeast of Biloxi and 35 miles south-southwest of Mobile moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the NHC said in its 10 p.m. update. Gordon, a relatively compact system with most of its "convective banding" east of the center of circulation, was expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, but did not. 

Watches and warnings west of the mouth of the Pearl River and a storm surge warning for west of Biloxi have been discontinued.

On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move inland across the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northwest and north is forecast to occur on Friday. 

The storm is expected to rapidly weaken once it moves inland and then move towards the northwest.

+1 
ts gordon 10 pm forecast

Tropical Storm Gordon's forecast track as it makes landfall at the Alabama-Mississippi border Tuesday night.

Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, northeastern Louisiana, and southern Arkansas, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches

through late Thursday. This rainfall will cause flash flooding across portions of these areas.

Can't see video below? Click here.

View comments