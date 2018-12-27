A video shared to social media early Thursday showed the dramatic moment of multiple electrical explosions in Kenner.

Wind gusts in the New Orleans area reached as high as 51 MPH overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

At one point in the morning, more than 10,000 customers were without power.

Can't see video below, click here.

The video was taken at Williams Blvd and 32nd Street, not far from Esplanade Mall.

Entergy and emergency officials are still busy clearing downed lines are restoring power.

As of 9 a.m., the number of people without power in Orleans Parish was at 314.

