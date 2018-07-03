A flash flood warning was issued for the New Orleans area until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes.

6:10AM Update: For those waking up early this morning across metro New Orleans, a stationary heavy shower continues over the city. A Flood Advisory is in effect for localized street flooding until 7:30AM. #lawx #nola pic.twitter.com/UGrKnJsP0Y — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 3, 2018

Heavy rain fell across New Orleans early Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., more than 3 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

There were at least 16 reports of street flooding across New Orleans as of 7:20 a.m., including 10 reports in Algiers.

Another six were reported in New Orleans and New Orleans East, including at the I-10 W/Chef Menteur Exit, the 1100 block of S. Claiborne Avenue and the intersection of N. Claiborne and Saint Bernard avenues.

Several flooded streets were also reported in Jefferson Parish.

STREET FLOODING:

Carol Sue/Terry Parkway in Terrytown, 300 Blk Wall Blvd in Gretna, 1900 Blk Stumpf Blvd in Terrytown, 7400-7500 Blk River Rd in Marrero.

There is also a vehicle stalled in the 7500 Blk River Rd, Marrero. The location is unpassable. #JPSO — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) July 3, 2018

More than 13,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power Tuesday morning, with the majority of outages reported in the Uptown area. Nearly all of those outages were resolved by 8:30 a.m.

