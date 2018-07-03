weather
Buy Now
Photo from National Weather Service

A flash flood warning was issued for the New Orleans area until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes.

Heavy rain fell across New Orleans early Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., more than 3 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

There were at least 16 reports of street flooding across New Orleans as of 7:20 a.m., including 10 reports in Algiers. 

Another six were reported in New Orleans and New Orleans East, including at the I-10 W/Chef Menteur Exit, the 1100 block of S. Claiborne Avenue and the intersection of N. Claiborne and Saint Bernard avenues.

Several flooded streets were also reported in Jefferson Parish.  

More than 13,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power Tuesday morning, with the majority of outages reported in the Uptown area. Nearly all of those outages were resolved by 8:30 a.m.

Click here to track storms on radar. 

View comments