Repairs have been completed on a broken water main that left swaths of New Orleans flooded on Friday. Sewerage and Water Board said Saturday that though repairs are finished, a boil water advisory remains in effect for areas of Uptown New Orleans.

Pressure stabilized enough Friday afternoon to begin testing the water quality, a process that takes around 24 hours to complete.

Heavy street flooding and a boil water advisory hit the Freret area of New Orleans Friday morning after a break in a century-year-old water main, officials said.

Several schools in the area closed for the day.

Crews were working in the area to isolate and repair the leak near Soniat Street and Claiborne Avenue, according to the city. The leak was first reported about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

+6 As New Orleans streets flood, a second pipe, ancient valves could be to blame, S&WB says The Sewerage & Water Board is still trying to fix a water main that broke on Claiborne Avenue early Friday morning, leaving streets floode…

Moreno calls for review of New Orleans' dedicated taxes after pipe burst causes floods “This morning’s water main break is another clear signal of the desperate need for improvements to the city’s infrastructure,” Moreno said in a statement Friday.