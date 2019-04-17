Two "distinct phases of severe convection will take place" in south Louisiana will likely occur Thursday, leading to a heightened chance of high winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The first wave of severe weather might begin as early as 10 a.m., forecasters said Wednesday night.

The second wave will be advancing eastward from mid-afternoon into the mid-evening hours. Most of the rough weather will occur during the daytime.

[RELATED: Click here to track storms on radar.]

+2 State, some parish offices close Thursday with threat of severe storms to Louisiana All state offices will be closed Thursday as the threat persists of severe weather, which could include high winds, hail and some strong tornadoes.

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center say there is an "enhanced risk" of severe weather, most notably high winds and a 10 percent chance of a tornado with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The NWS' Storm Prediction Center forecasts the potential for severe weather on a scale from 1-5 (five meaning high and one meaning marginal). Enhanced is third on the scale. It's possible some areas might be upgraded to a moderate risk, which is fourth on the scale.

BE SAFE

Some of the severe weather might unfold at night when you're sleeping. Click here to learn how you can receive weather alerts in case of an emergency.

Click here for information from the NWS on where to find the safe place in your house in case of a tornado warning.