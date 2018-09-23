Tropical Storm Kirk, still more than four days away from affecting the Lesser Antilles, continues chugging westward toward the Caribbean Sea.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Kirk -- with winds of 40 miles per hour -- is moving quickly west and will fluctuate in strength this week.
Kirk isn't expected to reach hurricane strength this week.
The five-day forecast has the storm entering the Caribbean Sea near the end of the week.
Beyond five days, it's unclear how strong Kirk might be or what direction it will take.