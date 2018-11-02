One person sustained minor injuries Friday morning after a New Orleans streetcar collided with a turning garbage truck near Canal and Galvez streets, according to a report from WWL.
The report said an employee was thrown from the truck and was nearly run over by the streetcar.
The streetcar collided with the truck at approximately 8 a.m. when the truck driver turned and did not see the streetcar coming.
Law enforcement is on the scene clearing the crash and directing traffic.
This story will be updated.