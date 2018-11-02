canal streetcar garbage truck
Buy Now

A streetcar collided with a garbage truck on Canal Street on Friday morning.

 Meghan Kee | WWLTV

One person sustained minor injuries Friday morning after a New Orleans streetcar collided with a turning garbage truck near Canal and Galvez streets, according to a report from WWL

The report said an employee was thrown from the truck and was nearly run over by the streetcar.

The streetcar collided with the truck at approximately 8 a.m. when the truck driver turned and did not see the streetcar coming. 

Law enforcement is on the scene clearing the crash and directing traffic.

This story will be updated.

View comments