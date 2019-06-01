Chances for formation of a tropical wave in the far southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days has increased, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday afternoon, as the 2019 hurricane season is officially begins.
Recent satellite data shows the circulation of a low pressure system over the southern Bay of Campeche has become slightly better defined, but the associated showers and thunderstorms in the area remain disorganized, forecasters said.
"This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward toward the coast of Mexico, and it could become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland early next week," NHC forecasters said Saturday afternoon. "Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days."
In the next five days, the tropical wave has a 60 percent change of formation. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Sunday, if necessary.
This hurricane season has already seen Subtropical storm Andrea form in the Atlantic Ocean.
The next named storm will be Barry.