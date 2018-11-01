A severe rainstorm that went through south Louisiana late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning has moved into Mississippi.

As of 6:20 a.m., 119 houses in the Baton Rouge area were without power and 33 were without power in New Orleans, according to Entergy Louisiana's outage map.

A report from WWL said that three people in Washington Parish were hurt due to a possible tornado. WWL also said more than 10,000 people are without power in St. Tammany Parish.

The National Weather Service's morning forecast said fog and rain will continue in the morning in south Louisiana but that there should be clear skies through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop with a low of 50 on Friday night, possibly reaching the 40s over the weekend.