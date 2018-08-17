A flash flood warning was issued for southwestern Orleans Parish Friday afternoon, forecasters said.
The warning, expected to be in effect until 1:15 p.m., also includes west central St. Bernard Parish.
A walk outside the office in Slidell confirms radar display of storms southeast of the radar. These storms are producing heavy rainfall over New Orleans. #lawx pic.twitter.com/Ka14noivuK— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 17, 2018
Heavy thunderstorms have already produced an inch of rain as off 11 a.m., with up to 3 inches expected in some areas.
Check back for updates.