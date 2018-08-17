Radar new orleans

A flash flood warning was issued for southwestern Orleans Parish Friday afternoon, forecasters said. 

The warning, expected to be in effect until 1:15 p.m., also includes west central St. Bernard Parish. 

Heavy thunderstorms have already produced an inch of rain as off 11 a.m., with up to 3 inches expected in some areas. 

New Orleans-area weather: See radar, live updates

Check back for updates. 

View comments