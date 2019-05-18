A motorcyclist in New Orleans died early Saturday after crashing on Interstate 10 West at the Airline Highway exit.
Around 4 a.m., investigators say the motorcyclist while taking the exit failed to properly navigate a curve, hit a guardrail and was ejected from his vehicle.
NOPD says the motorcyclist landed on a grassy area and died from his sustained injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's name and information has not been released until family has been notified an autopsy has been performed.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
No additional information is available at this time.