Elmer's Island will close Tuesday afternoon as a "precautionary measure" because of Hurricane Michael, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday evening.

The island, which is at the southwestern tip of Jefferson Parish, will be closed until further notice after 3 p.m. Tuesday. LDWF said the closure is "due to the projected path of Hurricane Michael and anticipated impacts from this storm."

Hurricane Michael is forecast to ramp up to a major hurricane before it hits the Florida Panhandle in the middle of this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday morning. The hurricane center upgraded the tropical depression in the Caribbean to a named tropical storm Sunday, saying it had winds of up to 75 mph by Monday morning.

The latest forecast track takes Michael into the Gulf of Mexico and eventually onto a northeast route with landfall Wednesday night around Panama City Beach, Florida. This track is a bit west of the previous one.

