A broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico might become a tropical depression later Tuesday. But regardless of its official classification, forecasters are predicting heavy rain coming to south Louisiana later in the week.
The National Weather Service pinpoints Wednesday through Friday as the time frame for the highest chances of rain.
Through Friday morning, the NWS projects 2-3 inches of rain might fall in south Louisiana, including the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas. Locally higher amounts are possible too.
A flash food watch might be necessary, forecasters said, especially for those in the Atchafalaya Basin.
The risk of downpours comes as the Mississippi River continues to flow at an historically high level.
On Monday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for a second time, delayed the planned opening of the Morganza Spillway because of fluctuations on the Mississippi River.
Heavy rainfall, flooding and snowmelt upriver led the Corps to announce last month that it would open the spillway Sunday. The opening was initially pushed back to Thursday because the Mississippi River hadn't met the flow rate necessary to trigger the spillway's opening. Monday afternoon, the Corps said it won't need to open the spillway to relieve pressure on Mississippi River levees south of Morganza until Sunday.
#MississippiRiver #Atchafalaya selected river gage forecasts ... and the delay in opening the #MorganzaSpillway pic.twitter.com/RUZe1LKFiz— Jay Grymes (@Jay_WAFB) June 3, 2019
Hurricane season began last Saturday. The next named storm will be Barry. The first system, Subtropical Storm Andrea, formed in the Atlantic Ocean last month.
