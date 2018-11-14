A Kenner Police officer suffered minor injuries after he was dragged by a fleeing vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a news release.
The chase began about 8:11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Acron Street in Kenner after a caller reported a man had been sitting in his running vehicle for more than two hours. James Morris, 26, was eventually caught and arrested, and a small amount of marijuana was discovered withing the vehicle, the release said.
Officers made contact with Morris and reported the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Officers asked Morris to exit the vehicle, at which point he "frantically reached under the seat," the release said. As officers opened the door to remove Morris from the vehicle, he sped off, dragging an officer about 15 feet, the release said.
A chase ensued through several residential areas and onto I-10, where Morris' vehicle struck several others and traveled against traffic before ending in the 7th Ward, near the intersection of N. Galvez and Kerlerec streets.
Morris fled the vehicle on foot but was quickly arrested, the release said. A search of the vehicle revealed 2.8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Some agencies, such as the New Orleans Police Department, do not allow officers to engage in high-speed chases with suspects of non-violent crimes because such pursuits can endanger members of the public. State troopers, however, do not have that same restriction.