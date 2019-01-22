Three people were killed late Monday night when a vehicle went off the roadway and was submerged in Bayou Lafourche in Golden Meadow, according to Louisiana State Police.
The victims were identified as Michael Barthelemy, 37, of Galliano, and his passengers Trisha Barthelemy, 2, of Galliano, and Zackary Cheramie, 17, of Golden Meadow.
The report said that just before midnight, Michael Barthelemey was driving north on LA 308 near East 165th Street when he drove off the roadway while in a left curve.
All three were trapped in the vehicle while it was submerged and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Cheramie was not wearing his seat belt while the other two were, according to LSP.
Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and standard toxicology reports are pending the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.