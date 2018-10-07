Break out the sweaters, pumpkin spice latte and all of your fall weather favorites.

Finally, fall is coming to south Louisiana.

According to the National Weather Service, "an actual cold front will finally bring some more typical fall like weather to the region for the end of the week and over the weekend."

There's about a 50-50 shot of rain Monday-Wednesday. But, come Thursday night, temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Friday and Saturday's highs will top out around 80 degrees with sunny skies.

As the NWS noted, it's the first "actual" cold front of the season after an extended period of hot weather in the area. Just Saturday, New Orleans tied a record high of 91 degrees.

Part of the reason the cold front will make it, NWS forecasters said, is because of Tropical Depression 14 making landfall east of Louisiana. The system will help tug the front south.

