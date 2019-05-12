After early morning storms dropped several inches of rain in New Orleans on Sunday, a Regional Transit Authority bus was caught on video driving through a neighborhood fast enough to create a wake and push water into cars and residents' lawns.

A video sent to The New Orleans Advocate shows the bus driving through the intersection of Camp and Felicity streets in the Lower Garden District.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The video was taken around 6:30 a.m., just after heavy storms dropped more than 2 inches of rain over the city in one hour between 5:15-6:15 a.m. Rainfall outpaced the capability of the city's drainage system, with the highest recorded rainfall during that hour being 3.1 inches at drainage pump station No. 5 in the Lower 9th Ward, according to the Sewerage and Water Board.

RTA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. RTA service for buses and streetcars was suspended around 8 a.m. due to flooding and road and track blockages.

+4 New Orleans pump lost power Sunday morning as city was hit with heavy rain, S&WB says A major pump at a New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board station that drains Mid-City lost power early Sunday as torrential rain drenched the …

+3 Flash flood warning in New Orleans expires; flooded streets try to drain after major storms hit A flash flood warning for parts of the New Orleans area expired at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, setting the stage for the metro area to dry out and allo…

Dozens of incidents of street flooding had been reported as of 6 a.m., according to the city's streetwise app, with the largest portion scattered across the Lower Garden District, Central Business District and Central City.

As many as 14 streets across the city were reported as closed, officials said. Officials began re-opening roadways and underpasses that were closed off around 10:30 a.m. as flood waters began to recede.