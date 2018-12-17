Update 6:48 p.m.: The bridge has opened and the accident has cleared, police say.
The accident on the Causeway - Northbound has cleared at this time. The bridge has reopened.— Causeway PD / GNOEC (@Causeway_Police) December 18, 2018
Original: The northbound lanes of the Lake Pontchartrain causeway bridge were shut down on Monday night after an accident, according to the Causeway Police Department.
The agency tweeted at 6:42 p.m. that the lanes were expected to remain closed for two hours.
Due to an accident, the Causeway - Northbound is closed at this time. Estimated time till bridge opens is 2 Hours. Updates to follow.— Causeway PD / GNOEC (@Causeway_Police) December 17, 2018
