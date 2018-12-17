Lake Pontchartrain causeway bridge stock

Lake Pontchartrain causeway bridge

Update 6:48 p.m.: The bridge has opened and the accident has cleared, police say.

Original: The northbound lanes of the Lake Pontchartrain causeway bridge were shut down on Monday night after an accident, according to the Causeway Police Department.

The agency tweeted at 6:42 p.m. that the lanes were expected to remain closed for two hours.

This report will be updated.

