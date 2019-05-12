A major pump at a New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board station that drains Mid-City lost power early Sunday as torrential rain drenched the city, according to the public utility.

A pump at station 7 near City Park was unable to function for an hour after losing its Entergy-supplied power, according to a press release from the S&WB. The loss of power came at about 5 a.m., just before the height of the storm, which dropped at least 2 inches of water on much of the city and more than 6 inches in some areas.

The pump can move about 1,000 cubic feet of water per second, S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said. That's more than a third of the capacity at that station.

Crews responded by setting up a standby generator on site, and the pump returned to service by 6 a.m., according to the S&WB.

Other pumps at the station, which get electricity from the S&WB's Carrollton power plant, were not impacted by the outage.

Can't see video below? Click here.

At the same time the pump lost power, more than 2 inches of rain fell over the city between 5:15-6:15 a.m., outpacing the capability of the city's drainage system. The highest recorded rainfall during that hour was 3.1 inches at DPS 5 in the Lower 9th Ward.

Live updates: Water fills New Orleans streets; RTA shutdown Keep an eye on the sky, track the approaching weather on radar and follow live updates...

The S&WB had 115 out of 120 pumps available when the storm rolled through the New Orleans area between 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

A flash flood warning went into effect about 10:47 p.m. and expired about 2:45 a.m. as the initial round of thunderstorms hit. A second flash flood warning for Orleans and Jefferson parishes was put into effect about 5:30 a.m. and was set to expire about 8:30 a.m. before the National Weather Service extended it to 10:45 a.m.

Another .25 to .75 inches of rain is possible. That will slow the rate at which some areas are draining and could make the flooding worse in some neighborhoods.

Dozens of incidents of street flooding had been reported as of 6 a.m., according to the city's streetwise app, with the largest portion scattered across the Lower Garden District, Central Business District and Central City.

As many as 14 streets across the city were reported as closed, officials said. See list below (via WWL-TV).

N. Carrollton at I-10

CIty Park Ave. at I-10

Canal Blvd. at Pontalba St.

Marconi Dr. at I-610

St. Bernard Ave at Florida Ave.

Paris Ave. at I-610

Gentilly at I-610

Broad St. at Florida Ave

Franklin Ave at I-10

Gentilly at Chef Menteur

Press Dr. at Leon C. SImon

Dowman at Lakeshore

Gen. DeGaulle at Woodland

Gen. DeGaulle at WestBank Expressway

Images of street flooding began cropping us across social media Sunday morning as rain continued to pound the area. New Orleans announced about 6 a.m. that parking restrictions had been lifted, allowing for residents to move vehicles onto neutral ground and sidewalks until further notice.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said drainage pump station 7 near City Park lost power during Sunday morning's rain storm. It was modified to clarify that a single pump at the station lost Entergy-supplied power.