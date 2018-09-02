A swath of the northern Gulf coast from the Alabama-Florida border westward to Morgan City was placed under a tropical storm watch Sunday afternoon, as confidence grew that the area will see impacts from a tropical storm — which would be named Gordon — Tuesday and Wednesday.
The watch will likely be upgraded to a warning Monday, meaning tropical storm conditions would be expected within 36 hours.
Local officials have started preparing for the threat, with St. Charles and St. Tammany parishes announcing sandbag distribution locations Sunday.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement that the Sewerage & Water Board has more power available “than what is needed to run the entire drainage system.”
Though the National Hurricane Center warned a storm with winds of over 60 mph might be possible, forecasters said the primary threat is heavy rain, with localized flash flooding likely in areas that are harder hit.
According to Kevin Gilmore, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Slidell, the threat is made worse because south Louisiana has received lots of rain over the last several days from an unrelated tropical wave.
“The soil’s not going to be able to absorb as much,” he said, which combined with wind from the system will lead to “widespread flash flooding, the threat for coastal flooding, higher than normal tides and maybe even some storm surge issues” — with a surge of around 2 feet expected.
Gilmore said typical rainfall amounts should be between 4 and 7 inches as the storm affects the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an actual landfall expected sometime Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Gilmore added that all of the rain should come over those two days, though, as the storm will move out of the area fairly quickly.
In the meantime, the storm is expected to show “slow, steady” strengthening as it moves out of the Bahamas, past the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, but "not anything explosive or anything like that,” according to Gilmore. In any case, the storm’s wind intensity should not affect rainfall amounts very much.
With that in mind, Cantrell said now is the time for residents to clear leaves and debris from gutters and around catch basins and to call 311 to report catch basins in need of service.
She said the Department of Public Works is actively cleaning and unclogging catch basins and flushing drain lines in flood-prone areas, and the New Orleans Police Department and Fire Department have pre-staged barricades in some of those areas.
"This is the height of hurricane season, and the city of New Orleans is prepared," Cantrell said.
The S&WB has been holding regular meetings to prepare for the storm, and 115 out of 120 pumps in the city are available, with crews standing by to operate large pump stations, according to Cantrell.
As of Sunday, there had been no announcement of school closures Tuesday or later in the week. Schools and many businesses across the area were already scheduled to be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
---------------
Sandbag distribution locations:
St. Charles Parish
East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road, Destrehan
West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road, Luling
La. 306 at Badeaux Lane East in Bayou Gauche
St. Tammany Parish
St. Tammany Parish Government - Building C, 21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville
St. Tammany Parish Public Works - Airport Road Barn, 34783 Grantham College Road, Slidell
St. Tammany Parish Public Works - Covington Barn, 1305 N. Florida St., Covington
St. Tammany Parish Public Works - Fritchie Barn, 3119 La. 1090, Pearl River
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn - Keller Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
Emergency alerts
Local officials encourage residents to sign up for emergency alert notifications. Those include:
Orleans Parish – NOLA Ready
Jefferson Parish – JPAlert
St. Tammany Parish – ALERT St. Tammany
St. Bernard Parish – St. Bernard Parish Emergency Alert System
Plaquemines Parish – Plaquemines Parish Notification System
St. Charles Parish – St. Charles Parish Emergency Alerts
St. John the Baptist Parish – SJBP Alerts