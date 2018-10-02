A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea has forecasters' attention but, for now, has a small chance of developing into a tropical system and moving into the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days, according to a National Hurricane Center tropical weather outlook.
"A broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms," the NHC outlook said Tuesday morning. "Some gradual development of this system is possible late this week and this weekend while the low drifts generally northward during the next several days."
As of Tuesday morning, the area of disturbed weather has a 20 percent chance of forming in to a tropical system over the next five days.
If the system develops into tropical storm, its name would be Michael.
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.