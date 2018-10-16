UPDATE, 7:22 a.m.
All lanes have reopened and traffic is flowing normally through the area between exits 240B and 241 after a wreck Tuesday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY
I-10 West was closed Tuesday morning in New Orleans East after an accident, according to a report from the Louisiana DOTD.
The wreck involved an 18-wheeler, according to a report from WWL-TV, and occurred between exits 240B and 241.
Traffic was being diverted onto Morrison Road, and congestion had reached as far as Read Boulevard as of 6:10 a.m.
